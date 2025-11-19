VML appoints Rakesh Chawla as CEO of VML Enterprise Solutions Hub

New Delhi: VML has appointed Rakesh Chawla as CEO of VML Enterprise Solutions Hub (ES Hub), India.

In his new role, Chawla will lead the ES Hub’s mandate to help global and Indian clients tap engineering, delivery excellence and emerging technologies, including agentic and generative AI.

The hub is positioned as a global centre of excellence that integrates creativity and technology to unlock new business opportunities and drive measurable results.

VML said the Enterprise Solutions Hub works in close collaboration with strategists, creatives and technologists across its worldwide network, ensuring clients in any market can access scalable, innovative solutions tailored to their specific business challenges and growth ambitions.

Chawla brings experience in building and leading technology teams for brands such as Microsoft, Amazon, Sears and IBM.

He has also led the creation of Global Delivery Centers and promoted a human-first engineering culture, which VML said will translate into greater speed, scale and quality for clients, along with a strong focus on partnership.

YiChung Tay, CEO, VML APAC, said, “With Rakesh at the helm, our clients can expect even greater access to the latest technology and creative thinking—delivered with speed, scale, and precision. His leadership will ensure we continue to set new standards for client partnership and business impact across every market we serve.”

Rakesh Chawla, CEO, VML Enterprise Solutions Hub, added, “I am excited to partner with our clients to help them move faster, innovate boldly, and realize their most ambitious goals. By combining VML’s creative vision with the Hub’s engineering excellence, we will deliver solutions that truly make a difference for our clients’ businesses and their customers.”

Symon Hammacott, Chief Experience Officer, APAC, commented, “Our clients are looking for partners who understand their challenges and can deliver meaningful, measurable results. By putting people and innovation at the center of everything we do, we help our clients turn bold ideas into business growth.”