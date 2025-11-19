New Delhi: The Adani Group has released a new film titled “Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar” as part of its ongoing ‘HumKarkeDikhateHain’ series. The narrative focuses on interactions between airport staff and passengers, exploring themes of reassurance, support and human connection within the setting of Adani-operated airports.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was conceptualised by Ogilvy India and carries added significance due to Pandey’s involvement.

The film is presented as a continuation of the group’s attempts to highlight personal stories around its infrastructure businesses rather than operational metrics. It features the experience of an older couple navigating an international journey for the first time.

After misplacing a handwritten note meant to guide them through the airport, they receive step-by-step assistance from an airport employee, including mobility support, help through commercial areas, lounge access and an escort to the boarding gate.

Ajay Kakar, Head, Corporate Branding at the Adani Group, said, “All our brand campaigns show how the Adani group’s Hum Karke Dikhate Hain spirit touches people and communities across the nation, through our wide spectrum of infrastructure businesses. Our airports open the world to Indians and open India to the world. Our latest film is a reflection of our aspiration to make the travel of everyone who walks through our airports, magical and memorable.”

Ogilvy India’s Chief Creative Officers, Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, said, “The Adani HKKDH series shines a light on how the Adani Group is touching lives and creating lasting change across India. This airport story continues that journey, showcasing how Adani Airports are setting world-class benchmarks in travel and infrastructure, while keeping people and communities at heart. We are proud to partner this brand journey. And we also wish to remember with deep gratitude our dear Piyush, who guided this project with his characteristic warmth and clarity at every step as it took shape.”

The film is among the final works personally supervised by the late Piyush Pandey, who died in October 2025. His role in shaping the group’s communication approach is noted for its emphasis on emotional narratives and people-centred storytelling.

Watch the campaign films: