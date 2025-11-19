New Delhi: Ahead of International Men’s Day, brands are highlighting different aspects of modern manhood, from wellbeing and self-care to friendships and personal responsibility. Campaigns are exploring how men manage stress, express appreciation, and stay resilient, while also encouraging healthier habits and open conversations. Through stories, humour, and relatable moments, these initiatives celebrate authenticity, connection, and the everyday strength of men, reflecting a broader conversation about what it means to embrace masculinity today.

Medibuddy’s look at how men treat their own wellbeing

MediBuddy repositions men’s wellbeing by using an 8-bit game world to spotlight how stress, skipped check-ups and lifestyle fatigue accumulate quietly. The campaign turns everyday habits into “levels” that reflect how men often push through without acknowledging strain. By blending nostalgia with a gentle nudge, it reminds men that looking after themselves is as essential as any daily responsibility. The narrative focuses on breaking the pattern of delaying care until problems escalate, encouraging regular health conversations and preventive action. It reframes strength as consistency in self-care rather than silence, urging men to rethink how they approach both body and mind.

SNITCH’s take on why men struggle to give simple compliments

SNITCH and Verve Media explore how men frequently appreciate each other’s style yet rarely voice it. The film recreates familiar moments, hesitant pauses, polite nods, unspoken reactions to highlight a cultural quirk: positive words between men often get stuck. By amplifying this everyday behaviour, the campaign encourages breaking the silence around simple affirmation. It treats compliments as small but meaningful gestures that can build confidence and ease social stiffness. The narrative is observational rather than celebratory, prompting men to normalise expressing appreciation without overthinking it. The piece ultimately acts as a gentle behavioural reminder, delivered through wit and relatable situations.





Hunter’s ‘men don’t need words’ captures the unspoken language of friendship

Hunter showcases how men communicate volumes through glances, gestures and shared humour, without lengthy exchanges. The campaign highlights unspoken understanding as a defining part of male friendships, whether plotting weekend plans, navigating setbacks or celebrating wins. Its contest invites people to share real-life “Chal Peene Chalte Hai” moments, emphasising how camaraderie is often built on instinctive connection rather than conversation. The storytelling focuses on behaviour rather than product, shining a light on the understated emotional vocabulary men rely on. Through everyday relatability and humour, it reflects a version of masculinity rooted in effortless bonding and mutual support rather than expression through words.

Watch here:

Resmed urges early diagnosis of sleep apnea with latest awareness campaign

Resmed has launched a new brand film under its “Don’t Snooze the Snore” campaign to highlight the potential dangers of snoring and raise awareness about Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The film portrays everyday situations, such as movie theatres, meetings, and flights, where snoring is dismissed with humour, before showing a critical home moment that underscores its seriousness. The campaign encourages individuals to take Resmed’s Home Sleep Test, a simple diagnostic tool for identifying sleep apnea, emphasising the importance of early intervention. The initiative seeks to shift perceptions of snoring and promote healthier sleep habits across India.

Beardo explores authenticity and responsibility in men with Bobby Deol

Beardo has launched a new brand film featuring Bobby Deol to mark International Men’s Day, exploring the essence of modern masculinity. The film portrays men as resilient, responsible, and courageous, highlighting their capacity to rise after setbacks and carry responsibilities with dignity. Through Bobby Deol’s narration, it emphasises that masculinity is rooted in legacy, character, and accountability rather than performance. The campaign celebrates authenticity and self-expression, encouraging men to embrace their true selves. It reinforces Beardo’s philosophy of unapologetic individuality and cultural leadership in conversations around modern manhood.