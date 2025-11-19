New Delhi: Google has partnered with Tiger Telly, the advertising division of Tiger Baby, the production company founded by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, for its latest campaign centred on the company’s new AI mode.

The film, written by Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh, combines emotional storytelling with demonstrations of how Google’s AI mode is designed to simplify complex queries and make responses feel more intuitive. The campaign reflects Tiger Telly’s involvement across writing, production and creative development.

Zoya Akhtar said, “When Google reached out, we could not refuse; here was a chance to create something simple yet experiential. The project was very exciting and in keeping with the Tiger Telly endeavour, which is to build brands' stories through every step of their journey, from concept and ideation to scripting, strategy, and full-scale production.”

Akhtar has previously written for brand campaigns, including Kay Beauty’s ‘It’s Kay to Be You’ project for Katrina Kaif’s cosmetics label.

Director Arjun Varain Singh said, “Working with the Google team was a great experience, they were extremely trusting and collaborative. Directing with Tiger Telly, where all operations are within the same ecosystem, makes the process seamless and flexible.”

The film places emphasis on everyday interactions and emotional cues while introducing the technology. Tiger Telly continues to position itself as a studio that works across commercials, music videos and branded content, with past projects for brands such as Vivo, Tanishq, ARKS and Nykaa.

Further films from the Google, Tiger Telly collaboration are expected over the coming months.

Watch the campaign films: