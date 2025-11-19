New Delhi: Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal is exploring the possibility of setting up a wearable technology company called Temple.

A basic website for Temple is already live, carrying only a “Coming Soon” message alongside the line, “The future of health starts where no one’s looking. Inside your brain.” No further details or timelines have been disclosed.

Speculation around a potential device intensified after images of Goyal circulated on social media last week. The photographs, taken at an event hosted by Eternal’s non-profit Feeding India and showing Goyal wearing a small device on the side of his face, led to widespread online discussion about its purpose. The picture also featured Blinkit chief executive Albinder Dhindsa.

Shortly after the images gained traction, Goyal’s biological research initiative, Continue Research, published its first formal hypothesis, titled Gravity Ageing. The hypothesis proposes that the long-term effects of gravity on blood flow to the brain could play a significant role in human ageing.

Responding to a LinkedIn post about the image, Goyal clarified that the device he was wearing had been developed for experimental use by Continue Research. He wrote that the organisation “had to make an experimental device to calculate blood flow to the brain accurately and in real time,” adding that he had personally been using the device for a year.

Goyal described the forthcoming venture in modest terms, saying Temple is likely to be a “small, cute company” and “nothing” compared to Eternal. He also said, “Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for ageing, longevity as well as cognition. So this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis turns out to be wrong.”

Continue Research’s work centres on Cerebral Blood Flow (CBF). Its hypothesis suggests that when a person is standing or sitting upright, gravity may draw blood away from the brain, reducing CBF by up to 17%.

To counter this, the organisation points to inversions, head positioned below the heart, as a method for improving blood flow. It argues that passive inversion could be more effective than active practices such as yoga.

Last month, Goyal announced a USD 25 million seed fund for Continue Research, which was set up last year as part of his personal interest in health and wellness.