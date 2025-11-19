New Delhi: Almonds Ai, a channel loyalty, rewards and solutions company, has promoted Arpit Agarwal to the role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Agarwal, who has more than 15 years of experience in last-mile marketing, loyalty programmes and technology-driven businesses, will now lead the company’s customer experience strategy across its global markets.

Agarwal has been with Almonds Ai for over seven years, previously serving as VP – Business Solutions, where he played a key role in shaping tech-led solutions, driving enterprise revenue, and building long-term client relationships. Prior to joining the company, he held positions at NDTV, Netcore, and Paytm.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhinav Jain and Apurv Jain, co-founders of Almonds Ai, said, “Arpit is one of those leaders who rise not because of a title, but because of the trust he has earned. His journey reflects years of hard work and a deep commitment to doing what’s right for the customer. His elevation as CCO is our way of recognising his impact and reinforcing our belief that leadership is built, not granted. Arpit brings heart, honesty, and clarity to the customer ecosystem, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership we want shaping our future.”

Speaking on his new role, Agarwal added, “Almonds Ai has always believed that sustainable growth comes from understanding customers deeply and designing solutions around their real challenges. As CCO, my focus is to strengthen this foundation, ensuring every experience, every decision, and every innovation creates meaningful value for our customers. I look forward to building a more connected, insight-led, and customer-obsessed future for the company.”