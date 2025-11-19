New Delhi: The Samarth India Conclave and Expo 2025, organised in the capital by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) in partnership with Times Network, brought attention to the importance of accessibility and equal opportunity for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Held under the ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative, the event focused on promoting an inclusive society through discussions on technology, innovation, and collaboration.

The Conclave gathered Union Ministers, policymakers, technologists, advocates and experts to explore the role of assistive technology and accessible infrastructure in enabling PwD to realise their potential.

The Samarth Accessibility Metric (SAM), developed by Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility in collaboration with Times Network, was launched at the event. SAM is designed as a benchmark to assess accessibility in public and private spaces and is expected to provide a framework for measurable and accountable inclusive design.

Startups and innovators at the Expo displayed adaptive mobility devices, AI-enabled navigation tools and digital solutions aimed at improving the quality of life for PwD. The event was curated with support from the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), and included contributions from organisations such as ALIMCO, the National Association for the Blind and XL Cinemas.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has taken significant steps since 2014 to strengthen dignity, accessibility, and equal opportunity for Persons with Disabilities. The introduction of ‘Divyang’ as a concept has played a pivotal role in shifting societal attitudes, reducing stigma, and building confidence among the community. Our focus is to move towards a truly disability-neutral nation one where every individual is treated with equal respect and has equal access to opportunities.”

He added, “In sports, we have ensured full parity between Olympic and Paralympic athletes, enhanced accessibility across new stadiums and facilities, and celebrated our Paralympians with the highest national honours. Assistive technologies such as those showcased at the Samarth India Conclave will be instrumental in advancing this vision and enabling a more inclusive future for all.”

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, noted, “India cannot call itself fully inclusive but we are on a transformative path. Inclusive tourism is not a niche concept, it is a national imperative. We are transforming India’s tourism ecosystem using AI-driven travel guidance, screen-reader-friendly platforms, intuitive layouts, simplified travel information, and voice-assisted navigation. Digital accessibility will define physical accessibility. We are pushing for tactile exhibits, sign-language tours, audio-described heritage walks, sensory-inclusive events, and accessible museum infrastructure, amongst others.”

He emphasised, “India is not catching up with global accessibility standards; India is setting them. Accessibility is now embedded across airports, museums, heritage sites, digital platforms, smart cities, and the Swadesh Darshan project. As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, development must include accessible infrastructure, education, mobility, culture, tourism, and above all, an accessible mindset.”

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At Hyundai, we see mobility as more than movement; it is momentum for change. It is the strength to empower communities we serve and create a brighter future for all. ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ represents a steadfast commitment to building a world where technology and humanity progress together. With the launch of the Samarth India Conclave & Expo, I am confident we can make accessibility universal and instinctive for every individual, everywhere.”

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Samarth by Hyundai reflects our belief that accessibility is not an option; it is a fundamental right. With the first-ever Samarth India Conclave and Expo, we are proud to bring together India’s most influential changemakers to accelerate inclusive progress. Through the Samarth Accessibility Matrix and support to assistive technology startups, we empower transformative solutions for people with disabilities. Hyundai will continue championing initiatives that deliver real, measurable change and enable equal opportunity for all.”

Times Network stated, “As India’s legendary media conglomerate, The Times Group has been a torchbearer for every major development of the nation. Our news powerhouse, Times Network, has been at the forefront and catalyst for innumerable platforms and initiatives over the past decades. The opportunity to add value to this noble initiative by Hyundai, magnify its scale, and enhance the impact on the lives of Persons with Disabilities was therefore an extension of our own vision and philosophy. We are inspired by what this initiative can achieve.”