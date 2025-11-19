New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms has rebranded its newly launched astrology app ‘AstroVani by Balaji’ to ‘Balaji Astro Guide’ just days after announcing its entry into the digital astrology space.

The app, launched earlier in November 2025 and positioned as “India’s astrology app”, has been renamed to more directly carry the parent company’s identity and reduce user confusion in a cluttered market, the company said.

Explaining the quick rebranding, Balaji Telefilms said in a statement, “As user adoption grew, several third-party platforms began surfacing with similar-sounding names, creating potential confusion for users seeking the official Balaji experience. To safeguard clarity, reinforce brand trust, and ensure unmistakable recognition, the company has moved to a name that directly carries the Balaji identity while clearly articulating the app’s purpose.”

Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO, Balaji Telefilms, added, “The transition to Balaji Astro Guide is a step in reinforcing our brand’s strategic positioning within the spirituality-tech ecosystem. The new nomenclature strengthens brand recall, eliminates ambiguity, and positions the platform as a direct, authoritative guide for astrology, numerology and spiritual insights under the trusted Balaji umbrella.”