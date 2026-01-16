0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 16, 2026

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Jan 16, 2026 12:57 IST

    Sony Pictures shifts to combined linear and digital model, rejigs leadership

    SPNI said it will appoint a new head for its digital operations soon, with the current MD & CEO Gaurav Banerjee providing interim oversight of the vertical. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 12:51 IST

    Odisha man moves consumer court against Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan over soft drink ad

    The complaint, filed in Kalahandi district, alleges misleading claims of strength and energy in a beverage commercial and seeks symbolic compensation of Re 1. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 12:47 IST

    Cornitos questions how K-culture is repeatedly framed in food advertising

    Created with The Crayons Network, the satirical films move away from familiar K-pop, K-drama and beauty cues, instead calling out the repetition shaping Korean-flavoured food advertising. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 11:57 IST

    Havas wins five-year European Commission communication framework mandate

    The Paris-headquartered group will support EU institutions across Member States, strengthening its position as a leading pan-European strategic communications partner. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 11:46 IST

    Paramount fails to win fast-track order in Warner Bros Discovery merger-disclosure lawsuit

    The Chancery Court said Paramount failed to show irreparable harm, as it challenges Warner Bros Discovery’s preference for Netflix’s $82.7 billion deal. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 11:40 IST

    Mondelez India trims ad spends 5% to Rs 1,521 crore in FY25

    Cadbury maker’s profit drops to Rs 12.47 crore, while total income falls 8.56 per cent; royalties ease and total expenses rise 13.23 per cent. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 11:34 IST

    Exclusive: Honda Cars India puts media mandate on pitch

    Sources said the account size is pegged at around Rs 100 crore, with agency presentations expected to begin on January 17, 2026. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 10:23 IST

    Spykar blends AI and creator culture in ‘Made to Fit Every Story’ campaign

    Set in everyday digital moments, the films use a female-led lens, humour and AI-powered visuals to reframe masculinity and show how online expectations shape identity. Read more...



  • Jan 16, 2026 09:37 IST

    Bajaj Auto bets on deep agency partnerships, pushes back against in-housing and fragmentation

    Sumeet-Narang
    Sumeet Narang

    Sumeet Narang, President – Marketing, Bajaj Auto, says the company is resisting in-housing and project-based agency models, and is instead backing fewer, long-term partners across media, creative, social and influencers to drive accountability and brand consistency. Read more...



digital television advertising Marketing
Advertisment