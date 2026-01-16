Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 16, 2026

- Jan 16, 2026 12:57 IST
Sony Pictures shifts to combined linear and digital model, rejigs leadership
SPNI said it will appoint a new head for its digital operations soon, with the current MD & CEO Gaurav Banerjee providing interim oversight of the vertical. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 12:51 IST
Odisha man moves consumer court against Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan over soft drink ad
The complaint, filed in Kalahandi district, alleges misleading claims of strength and energy in a beverage commercial and seeks symbolic compensation of Re 1. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 12:47 IST
Cornitos questions how K-culture is repeatedly framed in food advertising
Created with The Crayons Network, the satirical films move away from familiar K-pop, K-drama and beauty cues, instead calling out the repetition shaping Korean-flavoured food advertising. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 11:57 IST
Havas wins five-year European Commission communication framework mandate
The Paris-headquartered group will support EU institutions across Member States, strengthening its position as a leading pan-European strategic communications partner. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 11:46 IST
Paramount fails to win fast-track order in Warner Bros Discovery merger-disclosure lawsuit
The Chancery Court said Paramount failed to show irreparable harm, as it challenges Warner Bros Discovery’s preference for Netflix’s $82.7 billion deal. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 11:40 IST
Mondelez India trims ad spends 5% to Rs 1,521 crore in FY25
Cadbury maker’s profit drops to Rs 12.47 crore, while total income falls 8.56 per cent; royalties ease and total expenses rise 13.23 per cent. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 11:34 IST
Exclusive: Honda Cars India puts media mandate on pitch
Sources said the account size is pegged at around Rs 100 crore, with agency presentations expected to begin on January 17, 2026. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 10:23 IST
Spykar blends AI and creator culture in ‘Made to Fit Every Story’ campaign
Set in everyday digital moments, the films use a female-led lens, humour and AI-powered visuals to reframe masculinity and show how online expectations shape identity. Read more...
- Jan 16, 2026 09:37 IST
Bajaj Auto bets on deep agency partnerships, pushes back against in-housing and fragmentation
Sumeet Narang, President – Marketing, Bajaj Auto, says the company is resisting in-housing and project-based agency models, and is instead backing fewer, long-term partners across media, creative, social and influencers to drive accountability and brand consistency. Read more...
