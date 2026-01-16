New Delhi: Cloudflare has acquired Human Native, a UK-based AI data marketplace that connects creators with AI developers. The acquisition is intended to facilitate easier access to high-quality content for AI training and support content owners in deciding how their data is used, including options to block access, optimise for AI, or offer it for purchase.

Matthew Princ“Content creators deserve full control over their work, whether they want to write for humans or optimize for AI,” said e, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

“Last year we gave publishers and creators the tools to control which bots can access their content, but the real goal has always been to help create a new economic model that actually works for the next phase of the Internet. The Human Native team will help us accelerate the next phase, where we build the tools that allow content to be discovered, priced, and purchased through transparent channels. This acquisition is about building the tools needed to protect the longevity of the open Internet.”

Founded in 2024 and backed by UK venture capital firms LocalGlobe and Mercuri, Human Native focuses on fostering a transparent relationship between content creators and AI companies. The team includes experts from companies such as DeepMind, Google, Figma, and Bloomberg, bringing experience in structuring content for AI use while ensuring fair compensation and credit.

“We started Human Native with the goal of getting Generative AI out of its Napster era. We believe that creators should have control, compensation and credit when their work is used to power AI products, ensuring equitable compensation for rights holders while enabling responsible AI development,” said James Smith, co-founder and CEO of Human Native.

“Our discussions with Cloudflare, from Matthew to the entire team, have shown us that our values could not be more aligned, we believe in the same mission and together we will have the opportunity to deliver solutions at Internet scale.”

“High quality data is the key that unlocks real differentiation in AI,” said Ziv Reichert, partner at LocalGlobe. “James and Jack Galilee have built the infrastructure that enables AI teams to discover and access valuable data across the internet, while allowing data owners to surface, price, and monetise it seamlessly. We’re incredibly excited to see them continue this mission with Cloudflare.”

“At Mercuri, we invest at the intersection of media and AI, and Human Native has embodied this thesis from the outset,” said Alan Hudson, Founding General Partner, Mercuri.

“When we first invested two years ago, we believed there was a clear need to reward creators fairly for their data and to enable AI to progress with high-quality, ethically sourced data. Our conviction around these principles have only grown stronger in today's market. We are now excited to see how the Human Native team continues on this mission in partnership with Cloudflare.”