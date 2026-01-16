New Delhi: Spykar has launched a new campaign titled ‘Made to Fit Every Story’, centred on Chico, one of its most recognisable denim fits, marking a departure from conventional fashion advertising narratives.

The films combine AI-generated models with real-life social media influencers, placing both within the same visual universe, a format still uncommon in Indian fashion communication.

Set against everyday digital interactions, the campaign explores masculinity through a female point of view, using wit and exaggeration rather than overt bravado. Each film opens with a male protagonist encountering an expectation expressed by a woman online, which then unfolds into a heightened, cinematic sequence. These moments are rendered using AI-powered visuals, while keeping the denim fit central to the storyline.

Rather than relying on traditional portrayals of male confidence or dominance, the narrative framework reflects how contemporary identities are shaped by online conversations and cultural cues. Across the three films, the repeated question, “Every girl has a story, the real question is, are you dressed to be the main character in it?”, acts as a connective thread.

Commenting on the campaign, Sanjay Vakharia, CEO and co-founder of Spykar, said, “Fashion advertising for men has traditionally been built around a fixed idea of masculinity. With this campaign, we consciously move away from that and flip the gaze. We wanted to tell stories that feel familiar to how young people connect today. The campaign is tech-forward and interesting as it integrates AI-generated characters as models alongside social media influencers.”

The campaign is currently live on Instagram and represents an exploration of how emerging technologies and creator-led storytelling are intersecting within fashion marketing.

Watch the campaign film: