New Delhi: Thums Up has unveiled a new visual identity, marking its first significant design update in more than 20 years. The refresh reflects a broader repositioning of the brand as it responds to changing consumer sensibilities and evolving youth culture in India.

Developed by Thums Up’s in-house design team in collaboration with design agency Superultrarare®, the update retains key elements of the brand’s long-standing identity while introducing sharper typography, refined detailing and a more contemporary colour palette. The logo, which has been refreshed only three times since the brand’s launch, has been adapted to work consistently across digital screens and physical retail formats.

According to the company, the revised visual system draws on Thums Up’s established red and blue tones, while preserving recognisable elements such as the thumb mark. The changes are positioned as an evolution rather than a departure, maintaining continuity with the brand’s past while updating its visual language for current contexts.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “For nearly five decades, Thums Up has been a defining force in youth culture representing bold and relentless confidence with an unmistakably ‘toofani’ spirit. Its iconic ‘Taste The Thunder’ line, strong taste, and adventurous communication have inspired generations, making it the drink of choice of young India. The new Thums Up visual identity is a strategic step forward that reinforces our cultural relevance as we unlock the next phase of growth and make the brand world more dynamic, distinctive and exciting for the future.”

Matthew Kenyon, Founder of Superultrarare®, added, “We set out to distill the core essence of what Thums Up represents and what emerged was a powerful cultural signal, strong, resilient, and iconic…just ready for the present. Building on this, we sharpened the identity by preserving what consumers love while amplifying what lies ahead - resulting in a bolder, clearer expression designed for today’s Indian youth.”