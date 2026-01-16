Exclusive: Honda Cars India puts media mandate on pitch

New Delhi: Honda Cars India has initiated a media agency pitch, sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo.com.
Sources said the account size is pegged at around Rs 100 crore, with agency presentations expected to begin on January 17, 2026.
The mandate is understood to cover media planning and buying.
Honda Cars India’s current portfolio in the market includes Amaze, City and Elevate, with marketing and media spends spread across brand building and retail-focused communications.
In terms of business scale, Honda Cars India reported total sales of 126,151 units in FY 2024-25, comprising 65,925 units of domestic sales and 60,226 units of exports.
For December 2025, the company reported 5,807 units in domestic sales and 2,352 units in exports, taking total sales for the month to 8,159 units.
dentsu X (dX Cubic) won Honda Cars India’s media mandate in 2019 after a pitch. At the time, the account moved from GroupM’s Motivator, the incumbent agency.