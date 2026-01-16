New Delhi: Business Today has announced the jury for the 30th edition of the BT-KPMG Best Banks study, which will assess leadership and performance across India’s banking sector. The jury will identify leading chief executives in banking at a meeting scheduled for January 16, 2026.

The jury is chaired by Dinesh Kumar Khara, former Chairman of State Bank of India. Other members include GN Bajpai, Founder and Chairman of GovEva and former Chairman of SEBI and LIC; Gunit Chadha, Founder of APAC Financial Services and former CEO of Deutsche Bank; Zarin Daruwala, Group CEO of PL Capital and former CEO of Standard Chartered India and South Asia; Ashima Goyal, Professor Emeritus at IGIDR; Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE India; and Surojit Shome, former MD and CEO of DBS Bank India.

The awards evaluate how banking leaders navigate lending decisions, technological change and risk management in a highly competitive and evolving environment. The winners of the 30th edition of BT India’s Best Banks Awards will be announced at an event in February.