Sonali Singh joins Switch Mobility as Head of Marketing

With extensive experience across brand management, digital strategy, campaign execution Singh has led major initiatives at Tata Motors, BSH, Panasonic, Deloitte, and HCL

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Sonali Singh has announced on LinkedIn that she has taken on the role of Head of Marketing at Switch Mobility. 

She highlighted her previous experience overseeing strategic marketing functions and brand management at Tata Motors, where she led regional campaigns, influencer marketing initiatives, and cross-functional planning processes to improve efficiency and customer engagement.

Prior to Tata Motors, Singh held senior marketing roles at BSH Home Appliances Group, Deloitte, Panasonic India, and HCL Infosystems, gaining expertise across brand management, digital strategy, omnichannel marketing, campaign execution, and partnerships. 

Her professional background spans both product and corporate marketing, with experience in building brand positioning, managing celebrity associations, and driving growth across online and offline channels.

