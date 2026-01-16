New Delhi: A complaint has been lodged with the Kalahandi District Consumer Court in western Odisha naming Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, soft drink maker PepsiCo, and the Advertising Council of India over alleged misleading representations in a beverage advertisement.

According to news reports, the complaint was filed by Deepak Dubey, a resident of Khariar in Kalahandi district. The first hearing in the matter was held on December 22, with the next hearing scheduled for January 19. Legal representatives for the actors, the beverage manufacturer and the advertising council are expected to present their arguments during the upcoming proceedings.

The case relates to the portrayal of energy and physical strength in a soft drink commercial endorsed by the actors. Dubey has sought compensation of Re 1, a symbolic amount that has drawn public attention to the matter.

As per the complaint, Dubey’s son participated in a school race after watching the advertisement and believed that consuming the soft drink would enhance his strength and improve his chances of winning. The child reportedly lost the race, which, according to the petitioner, resulted in emotional distress and disappointment.

Dubey has contended that the advertisement created unrealistic expectations and misled viewers, particularly children, about the effects of consuming the beverage. On these grounds, he approached the consumer court, naming the celebrity endorsers, the soft drink company and the advertising council as respondents.

The consumer court is expected to hear the matter further later this month.