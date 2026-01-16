New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on Thursday announced a major leadership realignment as it shifts its business strategy from a largely linear-first approach to a combined linear and digital model.

The restructuring also signals a deeper strategic shift at Sony. The changes are indicative of the company’s preparation for a future where television, OTT, and YouTube are sold, programmed, and monetised together, with digital no longer treated as an add-on but as a core growth driver alongside its linear business.

A key highlight of the restructuring is the consolidation of revenue functions and the strengthening of leadership roles in ad sales and distribution. Rajesh Kaul has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and will lead the company’s unified revenue engine covering linear ad sales, distribution, sports, and international business.

As part of this change, Akshay Agrawal has been elevated to Head-Linear Ad Sales, while Makarand Palekar takes charge as Head-Linear Distribution. Ranjana Mangla, who currently leads digital ad sales, will now also oversee Sony’s YouTube growth strategy, reflecting the company’s sharper focus on digital monetisation.

Manish Aggarwal will head Sony LIV’s B2B and syndication business. All four executives will report to Kaul in the new operating structure.

The leadership reshuffle comes as SPNI moves towards a “content-first, platform-agnostic” strategy, integrating both television and digital platforms. Managing Director and CEO Gaurav Banerjee said the company is redefining its content strategy to deliver a seamless experience across screens.

“We are moving from a largely linear-first approach to a linear and digital approach,” Banerjee said. “By giving teams end-to-end ownership and encouraging deeper collaboration, we want to improve speed, focus, and execution, while staying strongly customer-centric.”

Under the refreshed operating model, SPNI’s content clusters will have full ownership of content strategy, programming, marketing, and on-air promotions across both linear channels and digital platforms.

Nachiket Pantvaidya will lead Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Marathi, and movie production. Ajay Bhalwankar will head Sony SAB, the movies cluster, free-to-air (FTA), and infotainment channels. Rajaraman Sundaram will drive regional expansion in South India, while Ambesh Tiwari will lead Sony AATH along with the kids’ portfolio.

Another important development is in the digital business. SPNI said it will soon appoint a new head for its digital operations.

Until the succession plan is finalised, Banerjee will directly oversee the digital vertical. This signals the company’s intent to sharpen leadership focus on Sony LIV and other digital initiatives as digital consumption continues to grow.

In support functions, Gaurav Laghate has been named Head-Corporate Brand, PR and Corporate Communications, handling external relations. Administration and facilities will now be aligned under Human Resources, led by Chief Human Resources Officer Manu Wadhwa.

With these changes, SPNI aims to build a more integrated organisation that can respond faster to audience needs, unlock stronger monetisation opportunities, and balance growth across television and digital platforms.