New Delhi: Brands are exploring new ways to connect with audiences by focusing on real-life experiences and everyday moments. Recent campaigns across food, personal care, finance, jewellery, and sports highlight aspirations, shared experiences, and personal milestones, often featuring athletes, influencers, or familiar faces. Using humour, authentic storytelling, and relatable narratives, these campaigns shift attention from overt promotion to lifestyle, flavour, and human connection. From modern weddings and parenting routines to sports achievements and career goals, the focus is on stories that feel personal, relevant, and emotionally engaging.

Cornitos questions how K-culture is repeatedly framed in food advertising

Cornitos has rolled out a new campaign for its Korean Chilli Nachos that departs from familiar Korean pop-culture cues commonly used in food advertising. Created with The Crayons Network, the films use satire to highlight the repetition shaping Korean-flavoured snack narratives. Instead of K-pop or K-drama references, the storytelling parodies the tone of intense Korean state broadcasts, redirecting the drama towards food. The restrained humour, supported by AI-generated visuals and public-domain footage, draws attention to creative uniformity in the category while shifting the focus from stylistic symbols to flavour-led storytelling.

How Shubman Gill reflects India’s aspirational growth in Tata Capital’s ‘Zidd Tarakki Ki’ campaign

Tata Capital has introduced a new brand campaign titled Zidd Tarakki Ki, featuring cricketer Shubman Gill, released during the India–New Zealand 2026 ODI series. The campaign uses multilingual films to trace everyday aspirations across different life stages, linking personal milestones with broader ideas of progress. The narratives follow individuals pursuing goals such as home ownership, business expansion, education and mobility, interwoven with Gill’s own career trajectory.

Women’s World Cup champions flip the script to back men’s T20 WC campaign

JioStar has released a new film ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026, placing India’s reigning women’s World Cup champions at the centre of the narrative. Featuring Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, the film reverses conventional roles by positioning the women as voices of support for the men’s team. It links India’s recent women’s World Cup success with the men’s upcoming campaign, underscoring continuity across formats and teams. The film reflects the growing stature of women’s cricket while framing the men’s tournament as part of a shared national journey.

Jos Alukkas campaign with Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh reflects today’s weddings

Jos Alukkas has released a new brand film titled My Best Friend’s Wedding, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and Suhasini Maniratnam, to reflect how weddings are experienced today. Set within a contemporary wedding, the film places evolving personal choices alongside long-standing traditions. It brings together multiple generational perspectives, highlighting how celebrations have changed in form while retaining the central idea of shared commitment. Jewellery is woven into the narrative as part of the occasion rather than a focal point, reinforcing its role within lived moments. The campaign situates modern wedding experiences within decades of continuity, emphasising togetherness over spectacle.

Ed-a-Mamma’s ‘Your Baby Safe’ film spotlights small moments that matter to parents

Ed-a-Mamma has launched a new campaign film for its baby and kids’ personal care range Your Baby Safe, highlighting everyday parenting decisions around safety and care. The film captures small, familiar moments such as checking a bottle’s temperature or following bedtime routines, reflecting how concern for a child is expressed through daily choices. The campaign was unveiled at Jio World Drive in Mumbai alongside a product installation and panel discussion with experts and parent influencers. The film positions the brand’s entry into baby care through thoughtful, relatable parenting moments rather than overt product promotion.

Virat Kohli recalls sleep consistency and recovery during the 2023 World Cup with Duroflex

Duroflex has released a film featuring Virat Kohli that highlights the role of sleep and recovery during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The film focuses on how maintaining a consistent rest routine across multiple match locations helped support his performance under pressure. It documents his recovery practices, linking structured rest to on-field achievements, including key innings against Bangladesh and New Zealand. The film also showcases the use of a Duropedic mattress designed for spinal alignment and pressure relief, emphasising how sleep continuity and recovery routines can be crucial in sustaining athletic performance during a demanding tournament schedule.

Joy’s WPL campaign ‘Behenhood’ focuses on everyday moments of support in women’s cricket

Joy Personal Care has launched Behenhood, a digital campaign during the Women’s Premier League, highlighting everyday moments of support and camaraderie in women’s cricket. The films focus on preparation routines, emotional encouragement under pressure, and shared resilience among players, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses of team interactions. Featuring UP Warriorz athletes and a content creator, the series underscores collective strength and mutual support as central to success. The campaign celebrates how women uplift one another both on and off the field, framing team spirit and everyday care as foundational to performance and growth in sport and beyond.