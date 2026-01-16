New Delhi: Black Dog Soda has named actor Emilia Clarke as its global brand ambassador, marking a new phase for the brand’s ‘Savour the Pause’ philosophy, which focuses on mindfulness and being present in everyday moments.

The partnership comes at a time when brands are increasingly tapping into broader conversations around slowing down and intentional living, as consumers navigate fast-paced, digitally driven lifestyles. Black Dog Soda positions its philosophy around pausing not as disengagement, but as a way of returning to life more grounded and energised.

According to the company, Clarke’s association reflects a shared outlook on presence and intentionality. Known for speaking openly about the importance of balance and stepping back, Clarke features in the brand’s latest film, which explores the idea of immersive pauses through visual storytelling.

Set in the Scottish Highlands and inspired by the Northern Lights, the film depicts a group witnessing the natural phenomenon from within a glass dome. While others focus on capturing the moment on their phones, Clarke’s character chooses to remain fully present, highlighting the contrast between documentation and lived experience. The narrative later transitions into an immersive art space, portraying how intentional pauses can restore focus and energy.

Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing, Portfolio Head Premium and Luxury, said, “Today, amid increasing digital and external noise, we too often forget to pause and cherish what truly matters. With Black Dog Soda, we wanted to remind consumers that it is not about capturing moments superficially but about pausing to truly savour them."

He added, "Our collaboration with Emilia Clarke felt deeply natural because her own journey reflects these values. She has been open about stepping back, prioritising herself and returning stronger, making her a powerful embodiment of presence and resilience. Through immersive storytelling, this collaboration brings that belief to life, reinforcing that sometimes the most powerful act is simply to pause.”

Emilia Clarke added, “Constant shoot schedules and travel often pull me from the present moment. Sometimes foregoing the capture for real immersion is my secret to feeling alive again. Therefore, the Black Dog Soda collaboration felt effortless as its ethos of slowing down and savoring life struck a deep chord in our always-on world, allowing us to craft a story celebrating presence over perfection.”

Beyond the film, the collaboration will extend across out-of-home, print and digital platforms, as well as cultural spaces. The brand has also outlined plans for interactive installations designed to offer moments of pause in everyday environments, translating the philosophy into physical experiences.