Sachin Tendulkar’s sports and athleisure brand Ten X You enters Myntra

New Delhi: Myntra has announced the e-commerce launch of Ten x You, a sports and athleisure brand co-created by former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The debut marks the brand’s marketplace entry, with Myntra serving as its initial retail platform.

Positioned as a play-first sportswear label, Ten x You has been developed as a digitally native brand that draws on direct consumer insights to address everyday barriers to participation in sport. The launch includes more than 30 footwear styles and over 60 apparel styles, spanning products designed for recreational activity as well as professional sporting needs.

The footwear portfolio includes cricket shoes, multi-sport footwear suitable for different playing surfaces, recovery footwear for walking and running, and casual styles. The apparel range features performance t-shirts, tanks and running shorts made using nylon-based fabrics and functional silhouettes intended to support breathability, sweat management, temperature regulation and ease of movement.

According to the company, product design has been influenced by Tendulkar’s long-standing experience across grassroots, recreational and professional sport, including considerations around fit for Indian foot profiles.

Commenting on the launch, Karthik Gurumurthy, Co-founder and CEO, Ten x You, said, “Ten X You is built to create comfortable, versatile sportswear that fits easily into everyday active lifestyles. The brand is designed for both professional and casual play, training and daily movement. The launch of our collection on Myntra, a platform that truly understands the pulse of India’s fashion, helps our fans hit their own style centuries every single day. Its long-standing role in enabling active, healthy lifestyles makes it the ideal partner to take this idea of joyful play to millions.”

Sachin Takkar, Vice President, Category Management at Myntra, said, “Sportswear today goes far beyond the field; it has become a key part of everyday dressing. With sustained momentum and repeat engagement across our sports categories, Ten X You is a timely and compelling addition to Myntra’s sports portfolio. The brand’s focus on comfort, inclusivity and community-led play resonates strongly with evolving consumer preferences.”

Myntra said it has seen steady growth across its sports footwear and apparel categories, with products such as sports shoes, t-shirts, track pants and jackets continuing to record consistent demand. Over the past six months, more than 60% of customers in the category have made repeat purchases. Industry reports indicate that India’s activewear and athleisure segment remains one of the fastest-growing lifestyle categories, driven by increasing fitness awareness, more relaxed dress codes and demand for comfort-focused clothing.