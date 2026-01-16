Mondelez India trims ad spends 5% to Rs 1,521 crore in FY25

New Delhi: Mondelez India Foods cut its advertising and promotional expenses by 5.13 per cent to Rs 1,520.81 crore in FY25, even as the confectionery major saw revenue from operations dip 1.91 per cent to Rs 12,502.95 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The maker of Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Oreo and Gems had spent Rs 1,603.15 crore on advertising promotional expenses in FY24.

Financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler showed Mondelez India Foods’ total income declined 8.56 per cent to Rs 12,601.79 crore in 2024-25.

The company’s profit fell sharply to Rs 12.47 crore in FY25, down nearly 99.4 per cent from Rs 2,020.87 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations in the year-ago period stood at Rs 12,746.98 crore.

Royalties paid to the parent entity in FY25 declined nearly 3 per cent to Rs 763.11 crore, the filing showed.

The company’s total tax expense fell 93.72 per cent to Rs 42.72 crore.

Mondelez India Foods’ total expenses rose 13.23 per cent to Rs 12,547.32 crore in FY25.

Mondelez India Foods, earlier known as Cadbury India, entered the country in 1948 and has been operating in India for over 75 years. The company is part of Mondelez International, Inc, and also sells malted food drinks under Bournvita and powdered beverages under Tang.