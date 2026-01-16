Havas wins five-year European Commission communication framework mandate

New Delhi: Havas has been selected under the European Commission’s new Communication Framework Contract for a five-year term, a move that will allow the group to support specific communication assignments for EU institutions across Member States and beyond.
The company said it is the only European communications group headquartered in France to be selected under the framework, calling it a recognition of its strategic communication capabilities at a pan-European scale.
Havas said the work will be coordinated by Havas Paris, with the group deploying an integrated model that combines pan-European strategy with local execution through its agency network across the European Union, backed by its international capabilities.
Julien Carette, CEO of Havas Paris, said European communication must build connection and understanding between institutions and citizens, given the bloc’s diversity.
Raphaël de Andréis, CEO, Havas Creative Europe, said institutional clients are increasingly seeking partners that can translate complexity into clear and accessible narratives, which the group’s integrated model is designed to deliver.
Havas said it will support communication around major European public policies across areas such as employment, justice, health, defence, and economic and social transition, along with themes linked to freedoms, shared values and the rule of law.
The group said its H/Advisors network will provide support on reputation, influence and public diplomacy, while its Converged.AI platform will bring advisory, creative and media teams together to deliver integrated and measurable communication solutions.
Stéphane Fouks, Chairman of H/Advisors and Executive Vice President of Havas Group, said being a European group carries a responsibility to defend a model founded on dialogue, democracy and openness.
Havas said the framework contract reinforces its position in Europe, citing its Paris headquarters, Amsterdam Stock Exchange listing, and agency footprint across the continent.