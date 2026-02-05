- Feb 05, 2026 09:59 IST
How this jewellery brand skips ads and still grows fast
In an era where brands aggressively adopt AI-led marketing, influencer-driven storytelling and always-on digital campaigns, Anan Jewels’ marketing playbook feels almost vintage. Read more...
- Feb 05, 2026 09:38 IST
In the age of Reels and memes, who controls creative decisions today?
As speed and virality dictate creative choices, advertising’s real question isn’t format or humour, but who controls the idea and who takes responsibility when everything starts to look the same?. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 5, 2026
