New Delhi: Titan Company’s watch brand Sonata has released a new campaign film titled Watch Out For Us, which focuses on younger consumers navigating ambition, work and personal milestones. The film presents a narrative around self-driven progress and the pace at which emerging professionals and creators are shaping their careers and identities.

The campaign forms part of Sonata’s recent brand positioning, which reflects a shift towards younger audiences and value-led fashion watches. The film depicts individuals from different backgrounds as they pursue goals, adapt to challenges and mark moments of change. It frames the watch as a constant accessory across these experiences rather than a central product display.

Set against a rap-style soundtrack, the film follows three characters and their journeys across professional and personal spaces. The storytelling foregrounds themes of resilience, self-belief and independence, with visual cues linked to everyday hustle and movement in urban settings. The narrative emphasises personal milestones over external validation, situating the brand within broader cultural conversations around youth aspiration and mobility.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, Chief Marketing Officer, Analog watches at Titan Company said, “Over the past year, Sonata has undergone a deliberate brand evolution to align with the mindset of a new generation of consumers - ambitious, self-assured and redefining success on their own terms. As a value-led fashion watch brand, our strategy is anchored in relevance, accessibility and aspiration. We are focused on Building a brand that not only reflects the cultural pulses of emerging achiever’s but also enables their journeys - positioning Sonata as a credible, contemporary choice for the next wave of India’s growth consumer.”

The film is currently available on YouTube and marks the latest in a series of efforts by Sonata to reposition itself within India’s competitive watch market by focusing on cultural storytelling and youth-orientated narratives.

Watch the campaign film: