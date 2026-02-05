New Delhi: Marico has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 60% stake in Cosmix Wellness, the company behind digital-first functional wellness brand Cosmix. The transaction values the business at approximately Rs 375 crore. Following completion, the founders will retain the remaining stake and continue to lead the company.

The company, which has been bootstrapped since inception, has scaled to around Rs 100 crore annualised revenue run rate over the last six months and reports high-teen EBITDA margins.

The brand has built its presence primarily through its direct-to-consumer website, alongside e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. It positions itself around vegan and gut-friendly formulations and focuses on premium nutrition and wellness categories. After the investment, Cosmix is expected to expand its portfolio and distribution while continuing to operate as a distinct brand within Marico’s digital-first business.

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico, said, “The investment in Cosmix brings another strong and differentiated brand into our digital-first portfolio. We foresee immense potential in the wellness and plant-based nutrition space, and Cosmix has already demonstrated deep consumer resonance with its best-in-class, innovative offerings. Together, we are committed to accelerating their journey, expanding into relevant adjacent wellness categories, and building a sustainable, profitable brand that inspires trust and delivers meaningful value to consumers across India.”

Vibha Harish & Soorya Jagadish, Co-founders, Cosmix said, “We started Cosmix to champion clean ingredients and honest communication - creating the kind of wellness products we wanted for ourselves and our community. Partnering with Marico is a defining moment for that mission. We see incredible synergies in R&D, manufacturing and more. Seeing such a long, beautiful future for Cosmix makes us incredibly happy. Together, we’ll continue building one of India’s most loved, ethical, and trusted wellness brands.”

The investment adds Cosmix to Marico’s portfolio of digital-first and emerging brands as the company continues to expand its presence in health, wellness and nutrition categories.