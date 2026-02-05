New Delhi: Prime Video has onboarded Goldmines Play, the streaming service from Goldmines Telefilms, as an add-on subscription for viewers in India.

The service offers a collection of Hindi-dubbed South Indian films and classic Hindi cinema, available on Prime Video for INR 39 per month, with a special introductory offer of INR 29 for the first month.

The Goldmines Play catalogue includes popular titles such as Rangasthalam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bigil, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Uppena, as well as evergreen Bollywood films. The service is designed to provide seamless access to content from multiple providers within the Prime Video platform, allowing subscribers to browse, watch, and manage subscriptions without separate logins or billing.

“Prime Video’s add-on subscriptions have become a powerful launchpad for both international and local language streaming services and studios to reach audiences across India. This collaboration enriches our regional content offering and gives customers access to a fantastic collection of dubbed blockbusters from beloved stars, all in one destination,” said Gaurav Bhasin, Head of Marketplace (Add-On Subscriptions and Movie Rentals) and Prime Video Ads, India.

Manish Shah, Founder and CEO of Goldmines Telefilms, added, “At Goldmines Telefilms, our journey has always been driven by a deep understanding of mass audiences and their love for powerful storytelling. From building the No 1 Satellite movie channel in the Hindi Speaking Market to creating World’s No 1 YouTube movie channel, our focus has remained firmly on scale, quality, and accessibility. As we strengthen our OTT presence through Goldmines Play in partnership with Prime Video, we are excited to take our content legacy even further, bringing high-impact Hindi and Hindi-dubbed entertainment to audiences across screens.”

Subscribers to Goldmines Play on Prime Video will be able to browse content in one place, receive personalised recommendations, manage downloads, and access a consolidated watch list for offline viewing. The add-on model also includes content from over 30 OTT services, expanding the range of titles available within the Prime Video ecosystem.