New Delhi: Roblox has announced the rollout of rewarded video advertisements on its platform and a partnership with Google to scale immersive advertising formats for brands and agencies.

The announcement was made during the IAB Playfronts, with the company stating that the new ad format will be available for programmatic buying through Google’s advertising solutions and via direct deals in the coming weeks.

Rewarded video ads on Roblox allow users to opt in to watch full-screen video spots of up to 30 seconds within games and experiences. In return, users receive in-game incentives such as virtual currency or power-ups provided by creators. The company said early tests recorded average completion rates above 80%, with some experiences reporting completion rates exceeding 90%.

The integration of Google Ad Manager into Roblox’s advertising technology stack will allow brands and agencies to purchase rewarded video inventory alongside other digital media. The partnership also extends to additional immersive ad formats, including billboards and other in-experience placements, which are expected to become available through Google’s systems over time.

Roblox indicated that this approach allows advertisers to reach audiences, including a large share of Gen Z users on the platform, through familiar media-buying channels.

The company has also entered into partnerships with measurement and verification firms including Cint, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, Kantar and Nielsen. These partners will support campaign analysis, brand safety checks, viewability metrics and brand lift studies. The move is intended to provide advertisers with tools to evaluate performance and outcomes across immersive environments on the platform.

Stephanie Latham, Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships and Advertising at Roblox, said, “This new format is a win-win-win for brands, creators, and users, and we’ve been excited by the early results of our tests which have proven this out. Our partnership with Google makes it very easy to buy these engaging ads and reach key audiences at scale. We are continuing to remove barriers for brands and agencies that are quickly realizing the massive potential of immersive gaming platforms like Roblox where Gen Z are increasingly spending their time.”

Cara Lewis, Chief Investment & Activation Officer at dentsu, said, “We’re thrilled about the potential for clients in immersive gaming, with Roblox leading the charge as the go-to platform for Gen Z connections. Rewarded Video is an ad format that’s not only proven its effectiveness but also offers familiar measurement tools for brands and agencies. With the ease of buying and reaching Roblox’s massive, highly engaged audience, we’re excited to see brands in our network experiment with Rewarded Video to connect with consumers in a safe and scalable way.”

Roblox stated that additional immersive formats, including premium homepage placements and sponsored experiences, will continue to be developed and integrated with its advertising ecosystem. The company also indicated that further connections with supply-side and demand-side platforms are expected through Google’s authorised buying tools. All advertising formats on the platform are required to comply with Roblox’s advertising standards.