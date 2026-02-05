New Delhi: Thums Up has released a new version of its long-running ‘Taste the Thunder’ platform through a music-led campaign featuring Hanumankind and Vishal Dadlani. The anthem, built around the line “Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain”, was unveiled at a press and creator event in Mumbai attended by agency, music and production collaborators.

The track has been conceptualised by WPP Ogilvy and produced with Universal Music Group. Directed by Bijoy Shetty and composed by Sushin Shyam, the film combines Hindi lyrics by Varun Grover with an English rap segment by Hanumankind.

The campaign includes appearances by cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh and will run across multimedia platforms during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup period as part of the brand’s summer marketing activity.

The rollout also includes out-of-home, social-first films and music distribution. The company said the initiative brings together sport, music and film as part of its wider promotional cycle. The brand recently introduced a refreshed visual identity and logo, marking its first major design update in more than two decades.

Greishma Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Young consumers are increasingly moving from passive viewership to active participation. They seek moments that pull them in, move fast, and feel real. That belief has shaped the ‘Taste the Thunder’ anthem. ‘Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain’ is a shout out for shared energy, friends coming together, instinct kicking in. All things Toofani!”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Today’s youth aren't just spectators, they are the main event. They crave experiences that are fast, visceral, and unapologetically real. And they are not willing to push it or defer it to kal - tomorrow’, this experience is to be lived and lived together and lived now. This hunger for action is the pulse of the ‘Taste the Thunder’ anthem. ‘Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain’ isn't just a tagline; it’s a rallying cry for shared adrenaline, instinctive moves, and the raw energy of friendship. It is the definition of Toofani”

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, India and SVP Strategy, Africa, Middle East & Asia, Universal Music Group added, “Thums Up turning 49 isn’t nostalgia, it’s momentum. Bringing Hanumankind’s raw energy together with Vishal Dadlani’s iconic voice, produced by the legendary Sushin Shyam, and Hindi lyrics by the masterful Varun Grover, felt like culture colliding with conviction. What we’ve created isn’t just a new version of a jingle, it’s a statement. Shot with insane intent by the madly talented Bijoy Shetty, powered by Early Man Films. For me to create something so unapologetically powerful isn’t just a celebration, it’s thunder redefined. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it.”

Vishal Dadlani said, “What made this collaboration fun was how different our musical worlds are. We didn’t try to tame those differences or force them into one neat sound. The whole point was to spark off each other and create something toofani. That’s where the real rush comes from, and that’s what gives the song its personality.”

Hanumankind said, “The song came to us easy. The version you are all hearing is very close to what came to us the first time we were in the studio. We got some good heads together for this one, and now we’re here.”

Bijoy Shetty said, “We looked at what has always defined the world of Thums Up: The need to step beyond to feel something. Everything you see in the film is meant to keep the energy rising with the music for the viewers.”

Watch the campaign film: