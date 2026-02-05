New Delhi: Anthropic has said its AI assistant Claude will remain completely free of advertising, positioning the company as a user-first alternative in a rapidly commercialising AI chatbot market and drawing a clear contrast with OpenAI’s plans to introduce ads in ChatGPT.

In a blog post published on February 4, 2026, titled “Claude is a space to think,” Anthropic said advertising would undermine Claude’s core purpose as a tool for focused work, deep thinking and high-trust conversations.

The company argued that ad-driven incentives could distort responses, erode user trust and prioritise engagement over genuine usefulness.

“So we’ve made a choice: Claude will remain ad-free,” Anthropic said. “Our users won’t see sponsored links adjacent to their conversations with Claude, nor will Claude’s responses be influenced by advertisers or include third-party product placements our users did not ask for.”

Anthropic said many interactions with Claude involve personal, complex or sensitive topics, ranging from professional decision-making to introspective discussions, where commercial interruptions would be “incongruous, and, in many cases, inappropriate.”

The company added that it does not want Claude optimised for clicks, persuasion or impulse behaviour, but instead designed as a “calm, intentional space” that helps users think clearly and work through problems.

The company also outlined product decisions aligned with this philosophy, including minimising visual clutter, avoiding engagement-driven nudges, and designing Claude to support longer, more deliberate interactions rather than rapid-fire prompts.

Anthropic said it views Claude less as a feed or content surface and more as an extension of the user’s cognitive workspace.

The announcement stands in direct contrast to OpenAI’s recent monetisation shift. In January 2026, OpenAI disclosed plans to begin testing advertisements in the US on ChatGPT’s free tier and the ChatGPT Go plan, priced at $8 a month.

Sponsored content will appear clearly labelled at the bottom of responses. OpenAI has said ads will not influence answers, will avoid sensitive categories such as health and politics, and are aimed at expanding access to AI while maintaining user privacy.

Anthropic amplified its ad-free stance with a high-profile Super Bowl commercial aired on February 4, 2026. The spot depicts scenarios in which AI assistants interrupt users with ads mid-conversation, before ending with the line: “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.” The campaign underscored the company’s attempt to differentiate itself on user experience and trust rather than reach or scale.

Unlike ad-supported models, Anthropic said it funds Claude through enterprise contracts, paid subscriptions and other non-advertising revenue streams. While the company did not rule out revisiting its approach in the future, it said any change would be communicated transparently to users.