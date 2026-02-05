New Delhi: Digital media agency ThinkROI has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for RSPL Group’s laundry and detergent portfolio, which includes Ghadi Detergent Cake, Ghadi Detergent Powder and Ghadi Smart Matic.
The appointment formalises an association between the two companies that began in April 2025, during which ThinkROI worked on digital campaigns for the Ghadi brand across multiple markets. The expanded mandate places the agency in charge of media planning and execution across digital platforms for RSPL’s detergent range.
According to the agency, the scope of work includes biddable media, programmatic services and support across non-biddable channels, covering campaigns for both established products and newer offerings within the portfolio. The activity will span rural, semi-urban and urban markets, reflecting the brand’s wide consumer base.
Commenting on the development, Rupinder Singh, Founder & CEO of ThinkROI, said, “We are excited to leverage our expertise in driving measurable growth across diverse market segments. This partnership is an opportunity for us to demonstrate how strategic digital interventions can amplify brand leadership in this challenging Laundry category.”
Rohan Padival, Director, Strategy & Client Servicing at ThinkROI, added, “We plan to reach customers where they are in their digital journeys through our multi-platform strategy. By fusing data-driven insights with powerful storytelling, we are well-positioned to open up new growth prospects for Ghadi and strengthen its equity across India’s diverse consumer landscape.”
ThinkROI has offices in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Mysuru. The agency will continue to handle digital media duties for RSPL’s detergent brands under the expanded mandate.