New Delhi: APAR Industries has launched a new television commercial featuring actor Sonu Sood, continuing his association with the company as brand ambassador. The campaign references the manufacturer’s involvement in infrastructure and defence-related applications and links this with its household wiring and cable products.

The film presents APAR’s products in use across sectors including rail, naval and defence infrastructure, while also focusing on its residential portfolio. The company manufactures conductors, transmission cables and speciality wires, and supplies products for both industrial and consumer applications. The campaign will be rolled out across television and digital platforms.

According to the company, the creative narrative connects its work in large-scale and mission-critical projects with everyday usage in homes. The residential range referenced in the campaign includes light-duty wires and cables such as Anushakti, Shakti and Fireprotekt, along with recently introduced green wire products.

Gaurangi Desai Mehra, Director, Marketing & Communications, APAR Industries, said, “APAR cables operate in environments where failure is not an option, from India’s fastest trains to its most advanced naval carrier and defence systems. What makes this story powerful is that the same engineering now protects Indian homes. This film reflects the trust the nation places in APAR, at every level.”

Shailja Chopra, General Manager, Marketing, APAR Industries, added, “This campaign is a celebration of Make in India in its truest sense, showcasing how world-class, homegrown technology is enabling national missions while ensuring safety and reliability inside Indian homes.”

The television commercial was conceptualised and executed by Rediffusion. The agency stated that the film uses visuals of infrastructure and household settings to link the company’s industrial and residential offerings.

Carol Goyal, Executive Director at Rediffusion, said, “Apar has strong global credentials in the creation of ‘impact infrastructure. We have used Sonu Sood to walk the consumer through where APAR makes its expertise count. Our intent was to portray APAR at the scale it truly deserves. By linking its role in defence and infrastructure with everyday households, the film communicates credibility, pride and purpose.”

The campaign continues APAR’s ongoing brand communication across mass media and digital channels, positioning its cable and wire products across both infrastructure and residential contexts.

Watch the campaign film: