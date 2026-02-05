New Delhi: Publicis Groupe has announced further developments to its Working With Cancer initiative, alongside new research examining the relationship between employment and recovery outcomes for people diagnosed with cancer.

The programme, launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos three years ago, now includes more than 5,000 participating companies and covers over 40 million employees globally.

The announcement follows a review led by researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic. The review examined studies exploring links between continued employment or return to work after a cancer diagnosis and quality-of-life indicators.

According to the findings cited, employed cancer survivors reported higher overall quality-of-life scores and physical functioning after five years and lower rates of moderate to severe depressive and anxiety symptoms compared with unemployed survivors. The researchers noted that workplace flexibility, understanding and appropriate adjustments can influence these outcomes.

Drawing on the research, the Working With Cancer programme has introduced an AI-based tool intended to help employers provide tailored support to staff undergoing treatment or recovery. The system is available to organisations that sign the initiative’s pledge and is designed to guide employers in adapting workplace policies, benefits and communication for individual circumstances.

The company said the tool allows organisations to upload internal policies so that responses reflect their own workplace practices. It also incorporates safeguards around privacy and does not provide medical diagnoses.

The initiative is also launching a global awareness campaign encouraging more companies to adopt supportive workplace policies for employees with cancer. The campaign includes a film created by Publicis Conseil and is supported by pro bono media from several media and technology companies.

It features individuals from different professions discussing their experiences of working during treatment. A related out-of-home activation is scheduled to appear in Times Square on 4 February to coincide with World Cancer Day.