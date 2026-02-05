Shehbaz Sharif backs Pakistan’s India match boycott, calls it “appropriate decision”

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has backed his government’s decision to boycott the country’s T20 World Cup match against India, calling it a “considered stance” taken to support Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s cricket team has been told by the government to skip the February 15 game in Colombo after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland for refusing to play its games in India on account of “security concerns”.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif stated after a government meeting here.

“We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh," he added.

The decision has triggered concern at the International Cricket Council, which has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of serious consequences if the team fails to show up for the high-profile fixture, a key revenue driver for sponsors, broadcasters and advertisers.

The ICC said it hoped the PCB would “consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

Pakistan has reached Colombo for its other preliminary engagements, starting with a game against the Netherlands on Saturday.

The PCB has also said it supports the government’s position and will follow its advice even if a rematch against India comes up during the knockout stage.

Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for its share of matches followed the ouster of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL on BCCI’s instructions. The Indian board did not specify the reasons, but the move came amid increased attacks on Hindus there.