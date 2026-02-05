New Delhi: The upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has landed in the middle of a growing controversy even before its release, with social media users, activists and lawyers accusing the makers of promoting a casteist stereotype through the film’s title.

The backlash erupted soon after the teaser was unveiled as part of Netflix India’s upcoming slate, quickly snowballing into boycott calls and legal warnings.

#shameonnetflixindia , why targeting brahmins/pandits? because they wont come on streets to protest???? and can you take similar creative liberty with other religions??? @RashtraJyoti @JaipurDialogues @BJP4India — ReeReeRaaRaa (@S24065732) February 3, 2026

At the heart of the controversy is the film’s title, which loosely translates to “corrupt pandit”.

Critics argue that attaching the word “ghooskhor” (bribe-taker) to “pandat”, a term commonly associated with Brahmins and priests, unfairly paints an entire community in a negative light.

Several users questioned whether such a title would be accepted if it referenced any other community identity, calling the choice selective and problematic.

My fav genre is @BajpayeeManoj in police inspector roles 🫡 #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ZezQ32YXQh — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2026

The outrage gained momentum across social media platforms, with users accusing the makers and the streaming platform of normalising offensive labels under the guise of creative freedom.

Many demanded an immediate change of the film’s title, warning of a boycott if no corrective steps were taken. Some posts also accused streaming platforms of repeatedly courting controversy to gain publicity.

The matter soon moved beyond online criticism. A senior lawyer publicly announced his intent to initiate legal proceedings against Netflix and the filmmakers.

Hello @NetflixIndia, normalisation of hatred against Pandits & Brahmins won’t be tolerated. I’ll see you in Court.



CC: @MIB_India @GoI_MeitY pic.twitter.com/TKUnjweViE — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) February 3, 2026

So far, neither Netflix nor the film’s makers have issued an official statement addressing the backlash or the legal threats. Manoj Bajpayee has also not commented on the row.