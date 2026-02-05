New Delhi: Nestlé India has unveiled a commemorative postal stamp to mark 50 years of its MAGGI brand in the country. The stamp was released at an event attended by Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, and Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India.

The stamp recognises the brand’s five-decade presence in India and its association with a range of packaged food products including noodles, seasonings, sauces, soups and ready-to-cook items. According to the company, the commemorative issue reflects the brand’s long-standing presence across Indian households and its connection with shared mealtime experiences over the years.

Speaking at the unveiling, Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India said, “India's processed food sector has come a long way in earning the trust of households over decades. Pioneering brands have shaped new categories and strengthened our food ecosystem. I congratulate MAGGI on completing 50 years as part of this remarkable journey.”

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India, said, “It is a truly special milestone for MAGGI in India. Completing five decades in a country as vibrant and diverse as ours reflects the trust, affection and everyday love that millions have showered on the brand. It celebrates a journey shaped by shared moments, evolving tastes and a bond that has grown stronger, year after year, generation after generation.”

Nestlé India stated that the commemorative stamp forms part of its anniversary observances marking the brand’s 50th year in the Indian market.