New Delhi: Spikes Asia has named McDonald’s its Advertiser of the Year for 2026, marking the second time the brand has received the recognition after previously winning the title in 2018.

The award is presented annually to a marketer whose work demonstrates sustained creative output and effectiveness across the Asia-Pacific region.

The organisers said the recognition reflects McDonald’s campaigns across multiple APAC markets, including Japan and the Philippines, and its ongoing collaborations with agency partners.

The brand has received 102 Spikes Awards to date. Among the campaigns cited were McDonald’s Japan’s ‘No Smiles’, which won four awards including a Grand Prix in Entertainment in 2025, and McDonald’s Philippines’ ‘Unbranded Menu’, which has received multiple honours across recent editions of the awards, including a Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation in 2023 and a Grand Prix in the Gaming category in 2024.

Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Haymarket Media Asia, commented: “McDonald’s continues to show what’s possible when creativity is embraced at scale. Its work across APAC reflects a deep understanding of local cultures while maintaining the strength of a global brand. This recognition celebrates McDonald’s commitment to creativity as a driver of effectiveness and long-term brand growth.”

Erwin Dito, CMO International Developmental Licensed Markets, McDonald’s said, “We are incredibly honoured to be named Spikes Asia’s 2026 Advertiser of the Year. Creativity has always been central to how we connect with our customers, and this award reflects the passion and collaboration of our teams and agency partners across the region. We’re proud of the work we’ve created together and excited to continue pushing creative boundaries.”

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added, “McDonald’s demonstrates the power of creativity when it’s embedded throughout an organisation. Their consistent ability to deliver work that is both creatively ambitious and commercially effective makes them a standout and well-deserved honouree for Advertiser of the Year.”

The award will be presented to Angelina Villanueva, CMO, Asia Business Unit, McDonald’s, at the Spikes Asia Awards Gala scheduled to take place at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore on March 12, 2026.