Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 3, 2026

- Feb 03, 2026 17:47 IST
Himalayan’s ‘Peace in a Bottle’ maps everyday chaos to calm through Himalayan imagery
The digital film situates moments of stillness within fast-paced city life, using the Himalayan landscape as a visual and emotional counterpoint to everyday sensory overload. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 17:36 IST
Eloelo Group promotes Nishant Kumar to CMO role
Previously, Kumar was the Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Revenue at the company. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 17:32 IST
Danube Properties appoints Brett Lee as global ambassador
The association centres on expanding Danube Properties’ international presence, with the company citing Lee’s global profile as supporting overseas brand engagement. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 16:59 IST
xAI rolls out Grok Imagine 1.0 with longer video generation and improved audio
The updated version supports 10-second videos at 720p resolution, enhanced sound and stronger prompt interpretation as xAI expands its presence in AI-generated video tools. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 16:56 IST
JioStar appoints Stephan Bugaj as SVP of GenAI Content and Technology
Previously CCO at Genvid Entertainment, Bugaj co-developed the Massively Interactive Live Event (MILE) format, merging streaming, gaming, and live audience participation. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 16:52 IST
KRAFTON India launches BGMI Career Mode to translate in-game behaviour into skill insights
The platform combines psychometric assessments with gameplay analytics to generate personalised reports highlighting cognitive abilities, teamwork, adaptability, and decision-making of BGMI players. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 16:16 IST
Publicis grows 5.6% organically in 2025, aided by India and Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific emerged as one of Publicis’ most strategically important growth engines, posting 5.8% organic growth in 2025. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 16:08 IST
TDSAT allows Culver Max to withdraw audit case against Tata Play
Recording that the audit exercise had been concluded, the Tribunal permitted the broadcaster to withdraw the audit-related plea. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 15:17 IST
SC raises alarm over WhatsApp, Meta, saying they cannot “play with the right of privacy of this country”
The SC flagged the lack of an opt-out for users, criticised how the policy was communicated, and warned WhatsApp and Meta against weakening user privacy protections. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 14:48 IST
Delhi High Court restrains Dabur from using packaging similar to Emami Navratna oil
The court finds Dabur’s Cool King Thanda Tael packaging deceptively similar to Emami’s Navratna oil, holding that the trade dress constitutes passing off and risks consumer confusion. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 14:44 IST
Anmol Industries appoints Abhishek Kumar as Vice President, Marketing
The FMCG marketing professional brings over 18 years of experience across brand management, sales and go-to-market roles in India’s consumer goods sector. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 14:41 IST
Firefox rolls out AI controls allowing users to manage or block AI features
Starting with Firefox 148 on February 24, users can access a new settings section to control individual AI enhancements or block them entirely. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 12:50 IST
Luma AI offers $1 million for Cannes Lions Gold-winning commercial
The global Luma Dream Brief competition invites advertising creatives to turn unmade ideas into commercials using Luma AI, with submissions open until March 22, 2026. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 11:58 IST
India AI Impact Summit 2026 explores AI and governance from February 16-20
The five-day summit brings together technology executives, policymakers, academics, and industry heads to discuss frontier AI, deployment, and governance. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 11:46 IST
JioStar onboards Hyundai as CTV Co-Powered sponsor for T20 World Cup 2026
The association builds on Hyundai’s global partnership with the ICC across six major tournaments (2026–2027) as a Premier Partner, and coincides with its national campaign “Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar” featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 11:39 IST
SRK fronts Hyundai’s ICC World Cup campaign ‘Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar’
Shah Rukh Khan leads nostalgic brand film; UGC contest, ICC-themed displays, dealership activations and stadium experiences to drive fan connect. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 11:33 IST
PHD wins global media mandate for Mandai Wildlife Group
The Omnicom Media agency will oversee integrated media strategy, planning, and activation across multiple markets, including Singapore, India, Australia, and Japan, starting January 2026. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 11:30 IST
Lancôme appoints Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador for India
The appointment comes as Lancôme expands its India presence, with Kapoor known for her film work and international fashion influence bridging Indian and global luxury. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 11:29 IST
Reliance Jio Studios acquires 50.1% of Guneet Monga’s Sikhya for Rs 150 crore
The deal completed on Feb 2 combines primary and secondary transactions, strengthening Jio Studios’ collaboration with award-winning Sikhya Entertainment across films and content. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 11:23 IST
T20 World Cup: India-Pak no-show threat dents ad demand, rates under pressure
As Pakistan refuses to face India on February 15, advertisers warn World Cup deals lose their key leverage, forcing delays, discounts and tighter protections. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 10:36 IST
India-US trade deal ignites market rally, fuels growth outlook
Trump-Modi agreement to slash US tariff on Indian goods to 18% triggers Sensex rally, rupee surge, and optimism across industries. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 10:24 IST
- Feb 03, 2026 10:13 IST
Donald Trump shares India Today cover featuring himself and PM Modi on Truth Social
The post, which featured no accompanying text, simply displayed the January 19, 2026, edition of the magazine naming the two leaders as "Newsmakers of the Year 2025" under the headline "The Mover & The Shaker". Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 10:05 IST
FanCode secures exclusive broadcast rights for ISL 2025–26
AIFF finalised ISL broadcast and production partners after opening RFP bids on Monday, awarding FanCode rights for Rs 8.62 crore and KPS Studios production. Read more...
- Feb 03, 2026 09:49 IST
10 ways advertising is set to change over the next decade
The report identifies a series of shifts that are set to redefine how India’s media and advertising ecosystem will operate over the next decade. Read more...
