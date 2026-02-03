New Delhi: Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has launched a brand campaign titled “Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar” under Hyundai Motor Company’s Premier Partnership with the ICC.

The initiative celebrates India’s undying passion for cricket while deepening Hyundai’s engagement with fans and customers across the country through integrated activations, immersive experiences, and digital-first storytelling.

At the heart of the campaign is a brand film starring Hyundai’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Vasan Bala, and featuring a nostalgic twist on the 90s cult hit “Yeh Dil Deewana” from Pardes. The film captures India’s collective cricket frenzy, spotlighting Hyundai as a “humsafar” or constant companion through iconic sporting moments.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is also co-powered presenter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on JioHotstar connected TV.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Cricket in India represents continuity, belief, and aspiration, values that deeply resonate with us at Hyundai. As the Premier Partner with ICC, HMIL is proud to launch the ‘Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar’ brand campaign ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The campaign draws inspiration from an undeniable truth – Cricket in India is lived every day, far beyond the stadiums. With Shah Rukh Khan at its heart, the brand film brings alive the emotion of match moments where time seems to stand still, and the nation watches as one."

He added, "In many ways, it mirrors Hyundai’s three-decade journey in India, rooted in trust, driven by innovation and shaped by a deep connection with Indian consumers. We wish ICC a successful tournament and look forward to the action both on and off the field during this T20 World Cup.”

UGC Contest: Cricket ka Sabse Bada Deewana

As part of the 360-degree activation, Hyundai has launched “Cricket ka Sabse Bada Deewana”, a user-generated content (UGC) contest that invites fans to post videos or pictures expressing their love for cricket. Entries tagged with @hyundaiindia and using #HyundaiSabseBadaDeewana stand a chance to win all-expense-paid trips to ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches.

Contest window: February 2nd to 21, 2026

Hyundai Trophy Connect & Fan Engagement Zones

From January 28 to February 1, HMIL showcased the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram through Hyundai Trophy Connect. Fan engagement installations, including a Deewangi Meter, VR cricket games, and stadium-style setups, allowed visitors to participate in immersive activities and win match tickets.

Dealership and test drive campaigns

Hyundai has rolled out cricket-themed dealership activations nationwide. The campaign includes themed showrooms, customer engagement zones, and exclusive product offers. Fans also stand a chance to win match tickets through a special Test Drive Campaign.

Stadium and digital experiences

In-stadium brand activations, immersive brand displays, and curated experiences will engage fans at ICC matches. Additionally, Hyundai will co-present the World Cup on JioHotstar’s Connected TV, targeting premium digital viewers with high-impact storytelling.

Global sports strategy

Hyundai’s multi-year ICC partnership (2026–2027) grants exclusive access to matchday moments, in-stadium branding, and innovative fan experiences across global tournaments.