New Delhi: Danube Properties, part of the UAE-based Danube Group, has announced the appointment of former Australian cricketer Brett Lee as its global ambassador. The association is positioned around strengthening the company’s international presence and engagement across global markets.

The company said Lee’s international profile and public recognition would support its communication around brand values and reinforce its positioning as a globally focused real estate developer.

Commenting on the association, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to aligning with personalities who embody excellence, credibility, and a winning mindset. Brett’s professional journey mirrors Danube Group’s culture of consistent growth and long-term value creation. As we continue to expand our global footprint, Brett’s association will play a key role in strengthening our brand narrative and enhancing engagement with customers, investors, and partners across global markets.”

Brett Lee also commented on the appointment, saying, “I am delighted to join Danube and Mr. Rizwan Sajan as Global Ambassador. Danube Properties has built an outstanding reputation grounded in trust, innovation, and execution excellence. Their iconic 1% per month payment plan has already transformed the market, and when combined with fully furnished apartments, ahead-of-schedule project delivery, and convertible home concepts, it truly positions Mr. Rizwan Sajan and Danube as trendsetters in the industry. I am excited to be part of this inspiring growth journey.”

Danube Properties said Lee will be involved in brand and promotional initiatives as the company continues to expand its presence beyond the UAE, with a focus on strengthening engagement with customers, investors and partners across regions.