JioStar onboards Hyundai as CTV Co-Powered sponsor for T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has been announced as the Connected TV (CTV) Co-powered Sponsor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on JioHotstar, the digital platform of JioStar, the official broadcaster of the tournament.
The association builds on Hyundai Motor Company’s (HMC) global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), which spans both men’s and women’s tournaments across six major ICC events between 2026 and 2027, where the brand is a Premier partner.
Hyundai is also running a parallel national brand campaign, “Deewane India ka Deewana Humsafar”, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, to celebrate cricket fandom and deepen its emotional connect with Indian consumers during the tournament.
The campaign will leverage CTV, mass media, dealer activations and social platforms to engage audiences across touchpoints.
“Premium sports properties like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup are powerful growth catalysts, and Connected TV is increasingly the screen where these moments are experienced most meaningfully,” said Anup Govindan, Head – Sports Sales, JioStar.
He added, “This partnership with Hyundai Motor India reflects a clear shift toward platform-led, long-term collaborations that prioritise effectiveness and outcomes. JioStar’s Connected TV ecosystem delivers unmatched scale across premium households, incremental digital reach, and a high-attention environment that allows brands to drive real business metrics across brand and performance objectives.”
Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Cricket is woven into the cultural fabric of India, with marquee ICC events generating billions of minutes of cumulative viewership, making it one of the most powerful platforms for brand engagement in the country. Our partnership with JioStar for Connected TV advertising during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enables us to connect with audiences where premium, live sports consumption is rapidly moving. With over 60 million Indian households accessing content via Connected TV, this medium offers the immersive impact of television combined with the precision of digital.”
“This collaboration builds on Hyundai Motor Company’s global association with the International Cricket Council and represents a natural partnership, bringing together HMIL’s scale, innovation and deep consumer connect with JioStar’s unmatched digital reach and leadership in premium sports streaming to deliver high-impact, future-ready brand storytelling,” said Garg.