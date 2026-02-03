New Delhi: Mozilla’s Firefox browser is introducing AI controls to give users greater control over generative AI features. The new section, launching with Firefox 148 on February 24, will allow users to manage or block AI enhancements from the desktop browser settings.

“AI is changing the web, and people want very different things from it. We’ve heard from many who want nothing to do with AI. We’ve also heard from others who want AI tools that are genuinely useful. Listening to our community, alongside our ongoing commitment to offer choice, led us to build AI controls,” said Firefox in a statement.

The AI controls section provides a central place to review and manage individual AI features. Users can choose to enable or disable features such as: The AI features include translations that help users browse web content in their preferred language, alt text in PDFs that provides accessibility descriptions for images, AI-enhanced tab grouping that suggests related tabs and group names; link previews that highlight key points before a link is opened, and AI chatbots in the sidebar supporting platforms such as Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and Le Chat Mistral.

For users who do not want to engage with AI features at all, Firefox provides a “Block AI enhancements” toggle. When activated, it removes pop-ups and reminders about current or upcoming AI features. Preferences remain in place across browser updates and can be changed at any time.

“AI controls give you more say in how you move across the web. We believe choice is more important than ever as AI becomes a part of people’s browsing experiences. What matters to us is giving people control, no matter how they feel about AI,” Firefox added.

The update represents a move to give users flexibility in how AI interacts with their browsing experience, balancing optional enhancements with the ability to opt out entirely.