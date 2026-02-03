New Delhi: India and the Asia-Pacific region played a pivotal role in Publicis Groupe’s strong global performance in 2025, as the company delivered 5.6% organic growth for the full year, outperforming the advertising and communications industry for the sixth consecutive year and setting the stage for continued momentum in 2026.

Net revenue for the year reached 14,547 million euros, while total revenue stood at 17,399 million euros, reflecting robust client demand, sustained new business wins, and the growing impact of AI-powered products and services across markets.

Asia-Pacific emerged as one of Publicis’ most strategically important growth engines, posting 5.8% organic growth in 2025 with net revenue of 1,260 million euros.

The region accelerated further in the fourth quarter, delivering 6.2% organic growth, supported by strong performances in India, Australia, and China.

India, while not reported separately, benefited from rising investments in Connected Media, performance marketing, production, and data-driven creativity, as brands increasingly sought scale, personalization, and measurable outcomes.

China recorded 6.0% organic growth for the year, demonstrating resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. Asia-Pacific also stood out for profitability, delivering the highest operating margin rate in the group at 22.9%.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, said the results underlined the strength of the company’s operating model in fast-growing markets. “Thanks to our AI-powered growth model, we are entering our second century stronger than ever,” Sadoun stated. He added that every region delivered solid results, with Asia-Pacific once again demonstrating its strategic importance and resilience.

Beyond Asia-Pacific, Publicis delivered consistent growth across all major geographies. North America, the group’s largest region, recorded 5.4% organic growth for the full year, driven primarily by the U.S., which grew 5.2% organically on the back of strong momentum in Connected Media and Intelligent Creativity.

Europe posted 4.2% organic growth, with the UK performing strongly at 6.3%, while France and Germany faced tougher comparisons but showed sequential improvement. Latin America continued to be a standout growth market, delivering 18.7% organic growth, while Middle East and Africa grew 10.8% organically, reflecting double-digit expansion across practices.

At the group level, Publicis translated top-line growth into improved profitability and cash generation. EBITDA rose to 3,168 million euros, up 5.1%, with an EBITDA margin of 21.8%.

Operating margin increased to a record 2,648 million euros, representing an 18.2% operating margin rate, up 20 basis points year-on-year, despite continued reinvestment in AI, talent, and new business capabilities.

Free cash flow before changes in working capital reached 2,032 million euros, up 10.6%, reinforcing Publicis’ industry-leading financial profile. The group ended the year with a net cash position of 548 million euros.

Sadoun noted that artificial intelligence has become a structural driver of performance rather than a source of disruption for the group. “Artificial intelligence is not a headwind for Publicis, but a strategic driver of growth and margin expansion,” he explained.

He further stated that since the rise of GenAI, the company has widened the gap with its peers by growing faster while simultaneously improving profitability.

In 2025, Publicis continued to invest heavily in its future, completing a series of bolt-on acquisitions across identity resolution, influencer marketing, AI, healthcare communications, and sport and culture, including the acquisition of Atomic 212° in Australia, strengthening its Asia-Pacific footprint.

Sadoun highlighted that total bolt-on M&A investments for the year were close to 1,000 million euros, aligned with the group’s strategy of expanding into new addressable markets rather than pursuing large-scale consolidation.

Looking ahead, Publicis has guided for organic growth of 4% to 5% in 2026, with an operating margin rate slightly above 18.2% and free cash flow of approximately 2,100 million euros, assuming stable currency conditions.

“We have one ambition: to be the industry’s Most Valuable Partner,” Sadoun said. He added that this ambition gives the group confidence in outperforming the industry for the seventh consecutive year in 2026 while increasing margin, earnings per share, and free cash flow.