New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business (RSBVL), has acquired a 50.1% equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment for a total cash consideration of Rs 150 crore.

The transaction, completed on February 2, 2026, involved a combination of primary and secondary acquisitions. According to Reliance, the investment strengthens the position of Jio Studios within India’s media and entertainment ecosystem.

In a statement, the company said the acquisition enables Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries, to partner with Sikhya Entertainment, a production house recognised for its international and domestic film awards. Sikhya Entertainment is the only Indian production company to have received both an Academy Award® and multiple National Film Awards.

Jio Studios has expanded its presence in India’s content sector in recent years, supporting films across multiple genres and languages. Its portfolio includes titles such as Dhurandhar, Laapataa Ladies, and the Stree franchise.

Following the transaction, Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment will work together on the development of films and series for audiences in India and overseas. The collaboration brings together Jio Studios’ distribution capabilities and content infrastructure with Sikhya’s experience in producing culturally rooted stories with international reach.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment has built a global profile over the past decade. Its Academy Award® wins include Period. End of Sentence. (Best Documentary Short Subject) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film). The company has also received National Film Awards for films such as Masaan (Hindi), Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) and Kathal (Hindi).

Sikhya’s multilingual body of work includes titles such as The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait, Kathal and Kill.

Commenting on the partnership, Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios (Media & Content Business, RIL), said, “Sikhya Entertainment has consistently delivered stories that are deeply Indian yet resonate globally. This association reflects our long-term belief in partnering with creators who combine creative excellence with cultural authenticity. Over the last seven years, Jio Studios has built a strong track record of producing and championing some of the most successful box office winners and critically acclaimed films alike, from the most recent phenomenon Dhurandhar to Stree 2 and Laapataa Ladies which went all the way to the Oscars."

Deshpande added, "I have known Guneet for a very long time and really admire her fire and tenacity. We are delighted to partner with Guneet, Achin and the Sikhya Entertainment team and by combining their distinctive storytelling legacy with Jio Studios’ scale, distribution, creative prowess and global ambition, we aim to give Indian stories the platform and pathways to reach audiences around the world.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment said, “We have always believed that stories have the power to connect people across cultures, geographies, and languages. At the heart of Sikhya's work is a deep belief in storytelling and in the people who bring these stories to life.

Over the past decade, we have collaborated with bold new directors, writers, actors, and exceptional creative teams who continue to push the boundaries of independent cinema with honesty and ambition. For independent producers like us, driven by dreams and the audacity to turn those ideas into reality, this journey has been deeply rewarding.

Partnering with Jio Studios allows us to take these stories to audiences around the world, while empowering us to champion emerging talent from across the country, where stories exist in every fabric and every thread. Jyoti Deshpande’s commitment to innovation and her instinct for bold ideas and creative risk make this partnership especially exciting. Together, we celebrate a Rising India, confident in its voice, unapologetic in its stories, and ready to shape the next chapter of cinema.”