New Delhi: Omnicom Media (OM) agency PHD has been appointed as Mandai Wildlife Group’s global media agency of record. The remit will cover markets including Singapore, Australia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, and South Korea. Strategic leadership will be based in Singapore.

Starting January 2026, PHD will manage integrated media strategy, planning, buying, activation, and performance optimisation across all paid media channels.

PHD was selected for its strategic approach, understanding of Mandai Wildlife Group’s business and visitor ecosystem, effectiveness framework, and collaborative operating model that integrates global practices with local execution.

Commenting on the appointment, Sumiati Hashim, Managing Director, PHD Singapore, said, “We are honoured to welcome Mandai to our portfolio of leading glocal brands. This appointment reflects Mandai’s confidence in our data-driven approach, powered by our AI-driven marketing intelligence platform, Omni, and our ability to deliver innovative, effective media solutions. We look forward to leveraging Omni’s advanced capabilities to deliver a connected ecosystem that addresses the client’s business challenges, helping them outthink, outpace, and outgrow the competition.”

Belina Lee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mandai Wildlife Group, added, “We’re excited to partner with PHD, whose strategic expertise, global cultural insight, and media know-how support our mission to reach and engage audiences in key markets effectively. Together, we look forward to amplifying awareness for wildlife conservation and driving meaningful impact for people and the planet.”