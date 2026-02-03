New Delhi: KRAFTON India, publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has introduced BGMI Career Mode, a platform that examines how in-game behaviour can provide insights into career-relevant skills. The initiative combines psychometric assessments with gameplay analytics to generate personalised reports for players, students, and professionals.

The reports highlight attributes observed during gameplay, such as problem-solving, adaptability, teamwork, decision-making under pressure, and leadership, organised under Core Skills, Adaptive Skills, and Additional Attributes.

“Gaming today is an important part of youth culture, and it’s also a space where real behaviours and skills naturally emerge,” said Srinjoy Das, Associate Director, Product and Marketing, KRAFTON India.

“BGMI Career Mode is a humble and exploratory attempt to see how those moments of play can be translated into a structured, credible reflection that helps players better understand their cognitive strengths, soft skills, and growth areas. It reflects our belief that young people deserve accessible tools that acknowledge learning wherever it happens, not just in classrooms or formal settings.”

Sachin Kamble, Chief Creative Officer, Leo South Asia, added, “Gaming has always been seen as an escape from real life. We wanted to flip that narrative. BGMI Career Mode is our attempt to giving gameplay a purpose by transforming hours of gameplay into insights that feel credible, personal, and meaningful in the real world.”

The platform generates its reports using two inputs. The first is a psychometric layer, where players complete guided assessments capturing behavioural preferences, personality indicators, and work-style tendencies. The second is a gameplay layer, analysing in-game behaviour for patterns such as strategic thinking, composure under pressure, teamwork, adaptability, and attention to detail. These are combined to produce a structured Career Mode report.

BGMI Career Mode also emphasises personality reflection, recognising that gaming can allow players to express themselves more authentically than academic or professional settings. The platform seeks to highlight how players demonstrate skills and traits during moments of strategy, pressure, and collaboration.

The initiative is live and can be accessed at www.bgmicareermode.com. The launch has been supported through digital campaigns, influencer outreach, and on-ground activations in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Jaipur targeting college students.

