Eloelo Group promotes Nishant Kumar to CMO role

Eloelo Group announced the elevation of Nishant Kumar to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Previously, Kumar was the Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Revenue at the company.

Eloelo said that Kumar played a pivotal role in building Story TV from the ground up.

Saurabh Pandey, Founder & CEO, Eloelo Group, said, “As Eloelo Group accelerates toward 250 million users, it was critical to empower the leadership team with one of the most experienced operators behind our success over the last two years. Having known and worked with Nishant for years, I have seen him personally own the growth and revenue engine that powered our 0-to-1 journey. As we scale further, Nishant’s inspiring leadership, which has created one of the best marketing teams in the industry, and his execution ability that has delivered unprecedented scale across monetisation, users and market share, will be the driving force behind our next phase of growth.”

Kumar said, “Having driven the Group’s growth since Day 1, I am excited to step into this expanded role and position Eloelo Group as a market leader across multiple categories in India’s booming internet landscape. As we evolve into a powerhouse housing millions of users across industry-leading platforms, my focus will be to drive market share, expand revenue growth, and cement Story TV, Master and the Group as the uncontested leaders in their respective domains. I am grateful to my team and the leadership for trusting me with this mandate.”

Kumar has previously held leadership roles at companies, including Flipkart, Ola and Apollo Hospitals, where he led growth, marketing and revenue functions.