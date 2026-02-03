New Delhi: India is set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi. The event will gather global AI leaders, policymakers, researchers, and industry executives to discuss the development, deployment, and governance of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The summit’s speaker line-up includes leaders shaping AI on multiple fronts:

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, overseeing the company’s AI ecosystem including Gemini and large-scale AI deployment

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, at the centre of global AI computing and semiconductor innovation

Demis Hassabis, Co-Founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, leading advanced AI research

Brad Smith, President and Vice Chair of Microsoft, focusing on AI governance and regulation

Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys, driving population-scale AI initiatives

Fei-Fei Li, Professor at Stanford University, advocating ethical and human-centred AI

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, supporting AI, data, and digital infrastructure adoption across India

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, overseeing telecom-led digital transformation and AI connectivity

Additional technology leaders from global companies include Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Matthew Prince (Cloudflare), Borje Ekholm (Ericsson), Erik Ekudden (Ericsson), Lars Reger (NXP Semiconductors), Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler), Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks), Olivier Blum (Schneider Electric), Ana Paula Assis (IBM), Amit Zavery (ServiceNow), Jeetu Patel (Cisco), and Alexandr Wang (Meta).

Indian business and technology leaders attending include Salil Parekh (Infosys), C Vijayakumar (HCLTech), Santhosh Viswanathan (Intel India), Prativa Mohapatra (Adobe India), and Harshil Mathur (Razorpay).

Representatives from policy and global institutions include Børge Brende (World Economic Forum), Bill Gates (Gates Foundation), Victoria Espinel (Business Software Alliance), Amanda Brock (OpenUK), Anna Tumadóttir (Creative Commons), and J. Trevor Hughes (IAPP).

Organisers note that the summit brings together stakeholders from multiple sectors, ranging from frontier model developers and infrastructure providers to policymakers, researchers, and civil society representatives. Discussions will cover both the technical development of AI and the frameworks needed to manage its deployment responsibly.