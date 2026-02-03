JioStar appoints Stephan Bugaj as SVP of GenAI Content and Technology

New Delhi: JioStar Group announced the appointment of Emmy Award winner Stephan Bugaj as Senior Vice-President of GenAI Content & Technology.

Previously Chief Creative Officer at Genvid Entertainment, Bugaj co-developed the Massively Interactive Live Event (MILE) format, merging streaming, gaming, and live audience participation.

In a statement, JioStar shared that he also built AI-native creative pipelines and tools for filmmakers, and as creator-showrunner, led the development of interactive storytelling productions that combine real-time engagement with premium narrative content.

A senior technology and creative leader with over thirty years of experience, Bugaj has held senior creative and technology leadership roles at DJ2 Entertainment, Pixar Animation Studios, Telltale Games, and Hanson Robotics.

His work spans systems architecture for AI-driven content, adaptive narrative frameworks, digital production pipelines, and immersive media platforms.