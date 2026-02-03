New Delhi: Anmol Industries has appointed Abhishek Kumar as Vice President, Marketing. In his new role, Kumar will oversee the company’s marketing and brand-related activities across its product portfolio.

Kumar has more than 18 years of experience across FMCG marketing and sales, with exposure to brand management, market expansion and go-to-market planning. Over the course of his career, he has worked with organisations including Cargill Foods, 3M India, Godfrey Phillips India, Lotus Chocolate Company and Patanjali Foods, handling marketing and sales responsibilities across multiple product categories.

At Anmol Industries, Kumar will work with internal teams to strengthen brand presence across markets, with a focus on aligning marketing efforts with the company’s expansion strategy and changing consumer preferences.

Commenting on the appointment, Gobind Ram Choudhary, Managing Director, Anmol Industries Limited, said, “We welcome Abhishek to Anmol. His experience in FMCG marketing and understanding of consumer behaviour will add value as we continue to strengthen our brands and expand across markets. We look forward to his contribution in the next phase of our journey.”

Abhishek Kumar said, “I am joining Anmol Industries at an important stage of its growth. Anmol is a brand that has built trust with consumers over the years through its focus on value, availability and consistency. I look forward to working with the teams to strengthen brand relevance across markets and support the company’s growth plans.”

The appointment comes as Anmol Industries continues to scale its marketing operations alongside broader growth initiatives across domestic and international markets. The company currently has a strong presence in eastern and northern India, with expanding operations in southern and western regions.