New Delhi: Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has introduced Grok Imagine 1.0, marking a major update to its AI video generation platform. The latest version brings longer video output, higher resolution visuals and enhanced audio capabilities as the company increases its focus on AI-driven video creation.

In a post announcing the update, xAI said Grok Imagine 1.0 enables users to generate videos of up to 10 seconds in length at 720p resolution, alongside what it described as significantly improved sound quality. Musk later reshared the announcement, confirming that the new version is now available through a wider release.

Introducing Grok Imagine 1.0, our biggest leap yet.



1.0 unlocks 10-second videos, 720p resolution, and dramatically better audio.



Imagine has generated 1.245 billion videos in the last 30 days alone.



Try it now: https://t.co/zGhs9czkC5pic.twitter.com/7FPxm7H059 — xAI (@xai) February 2, 2026

Earlier versions of the platform were limited to shorter clips and lower visual fidelity. According to the company, the upgrade allows for smoother visuals and clearer outputs, making the generated content more practical for narrative, creative and social media use.

One of the notable changes in Grok Imagine 1.0 is the introduction of more advanced audio features. Users can add expressive character voices and background music designed to align with the visuals. xAI said the combination of voice and music contributes to a more immersive viewing experience.

The company also highlighted improvements in how the model interprets prompts. Imagine 1.0 is said to better handle detailed instructions and follow-up inputs, allowing users to refine scenes without restarting the generation process.